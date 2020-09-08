Advertisement

Obituary: James Lohr

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
James Curtis “Red” Lohr of  Belpre, Ohio, passed from  this life  on Sunday, September 6th, 2020, at the age of 94.

He was born December 15, 1925 to Anna Stella Martin and Richard Earl Brownfield in Sistersville, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his sister Martha Jane (Sanders), and by brothers Russell & Clarence Lohr, Harold Brownfield, and Charles Pringle and by sons Thomas Edward & Scott Turner Lohr.

James is survived by his wife of  73 years, the former Claribelle Lee Cunningham, sons Steven Curtis Lohr  (Celeste Ramsey) & Christopher Martin Lohr, grandchildren Scott Curtis Lohr  (Michelle Tadano), Stephanie Elizabeth Ramsey  Bressan  (Matthew Bressan)  & Madeline Leanne Ramsey,  great-grandchildren Ronon Tadano Lohr &  Tyco Thomas Lohr and Arik Oliver Bressan and by several nieces  &  nephews  &  their  descendants.

James earliest memories were of his childhood life on the historic Curtis farm and  attending the one-room school at Newbury. He continued at Belpre City schools until he enlisted in the Navy at the height of WWII. James served in the Pacific Theater   aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. San Jacinto as ship fitter and was honorably discharged with the rank of Petty Officer. In later years James organized the U.S.S San Jacinto Reunion Association. He and Claribelle planned and facilitated annual association events for U.S. Navy veterans from coast to coast, often in coordination with the White House staff and the late President George H.W. Bush who served as a Naval Pilot on the ship. James later published a brief memoir of his experience of the war which was also produced as an independent short film. He was employed at E. I. DuPont DeNemours & Company, Washington Works, and retired as a laboratorian. He was active in the Lions Club, Belpre High School Alumni Association and was a member of American Legion Post   64 in Marietta. James was raised a Mason in the Belpre Blue  Lodge #609  F . & A.M. and was a 50-year affiliate of the Grand Lodge of Ohio. James attended Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be from  6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Leavitt’s Funeral Home, 801 Victor Street, Belpre. The Masonic Funeral Rite will be observed at 7:45. Interment will  be in Rockland Cemetery.  A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 with the Rev. Rod Brower, Pastor, Belpre Heights United Methodist Church presiding. The family requests masking and adherence to distancing measures.

