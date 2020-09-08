Obituary: Jerry Fox

Jerry M. “Mike” Fox, 65, of Grantsville, West Virginia, died peacefully in his home at 530 Highland St. on September 2, 2020, at 3:10 am.

Jerry M. “Mike” Fox is survived by his wife Roberta “Suzanne” of Grantsville, and his three sons Christopher of Morgantown, Jason of Charleston, and Brandon of Charleston. He is also survived by his two brothers, four sisters, and several extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his Mother Edna Pearl Bennett/Fox of Lindside, West Virgina, his father David Fox of Williamsburg, West Virginia,, his brother James “Jim” Fox of Lost Creek, West Virginia, and Deana Singleton of Glenville, West Virginia.

Jerry M. “Mike” Fox was born on February 26, 1955, in Hinton, West Virginia, to Edna Pearl Bennett/Fox and David Fox. He married Roberta “Suzanne”, on January 14th, 1977. He was a retired teacher with 35 years of service.

As per his wishes, no service will be held and his ashes will be privately scattered.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Fox.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

