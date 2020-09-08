Advertisement

Obituary: Jerry Fox

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jerry M. “Mike” Fox, 65, of Grantsville, West Virginia, died peacefully in his home at 530 Highland St. on September 2, 2020, at 3:10 am.

Jerry M. “Mike” Fox is survived by his wife Roberta “Suzanne” of Grantsville, and his three sons Christopher of Morgantown, Jason of Charleston, and Brandon of Charleston.  He is also survived by his two brothers, four sisters, and several extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his Mother Edna Pearl Bennett/Fox of Lindside, West Virgina, his father David Fox of Williamsburg, West Virginia,, his brother James “Jim” Fox of Lost Creek, West Virginia, and Deana Singleton of Glenville, West Virginia.

Jerry M. “Mike” Fox was born on February 26, 1955, in Hinton, West Virginia, to Edna Pearl Bennett/Fox and David Fox.  He married Roberta “Suzanne”, on January 14th, 1977. He was a retired teacher with 35 years of service.

As per his wishes, no service will be held and his ashes will be privately scattered.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Fox. 

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: James Lohr

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Obituary: James Lohr

Obituaries

Obituary: Wayne Garner

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Obituary: Wayne Garner

Obituaries

Obituary: Daniel Leroy Talbott

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Daniel Leroy Talbott

Obituaries

Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones

Latest News

Obituaries

Obituary: Michael Allen Brown

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Obituary: Michael Allen Brown

Obituaries

Obituary: Richard C. Townsend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT
Obituary: Richard C. Townsend

Obituaries

Obituary: William Phillip Kohler IV

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
Obituary: William Phillip Kohler IV

Obituaries

Obituary: Martha Myrtle Goff

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Obituary: Martha Myrtle Goff

Obituaries

Obituary: Robert Lee Lanham, Sr.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT
Obituary: Robert Lee Lanham, Sr.,

Obituaries

Obituary: Emma Jean Clark Mincks

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
Emma Jean Clark Mincks