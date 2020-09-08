Obituary: Leo Frederick Henline II

Leo Frederick (Fred) Henline II, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on August 20, 2020 at WVU Medicine, JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Fred was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV. He was the eldest son of Fred and Ruby Henline (deceased) and brother of Chuck Henline. Although, they did not always agree on everything and teased each other [as boys will do growing up], they were best friends. His wife, Karen Henline, his daughter, Sara Green, his son-in-law, Charles Green, and his two grandchildren, Charlie and Samantha will miss his infectious laugh and quick wit. We can’t forget, Penny, his spoiled rotten, faithful companion.

His beautiful spirit, kind soul and loving heart was led home by the hand of his Lord with his wife, Karen and daughter, Sara by his side. Fred or Freddie as many fondly remember him, was our modern-day super-hero and viewed the world with a child-like curiosity. His courage, grace, integrity and dignity were an inspiration. His loyalty to his family was a hallmark of his character. He was a ‘young cowboy’ who would run around with a cowboy hat and 2 six shooters at his side from an early age. He never lost that fondness for guns or the outdoors. He was a soloist in the PHS Acapella Choir but was so shy he would sing off stage. He had a beautiful voice and could whistle any tune.

His career began straight out of school, working for our local IRS. He was most proud of his position as a Claims Manager of a company in South Africa. His understanding and knowledge of the credit underwriting policy made him lovingly, ‘the most hated man in South Africa.’ His integrity made customers realize they couldn’t get away with anything if they didn’t follow the rules. He was well-respected and loved that position. He also loved working with challenged adults as the Assistant Director of REM Daycare.

He was a loyal husband and a true partner. He was hard to rile. He took his responsibility as the man of the house very seriously. I remember falling in love with him; watching him selflessly help his mom fix her dryer. He used to tease me that I had to travel half-way around the world to find the perfect man. It was amusing shopping with him (which he loved) looking for an old comic book, action figures and very unusual weaponry collections. He always gravitated towards the historical and alternative history genres. His love of reading was truly remarkable; always with a book, and his Kindle in his hand. He was a firm but loving ‘Dad’ and ‘Papaw’ with a unique way of showing his thoughtfulness by giving survival books and supplies to pass on his excitement for prepping.

We had some interesting adventures on our trip to South Africa at a few game reserves with baboons and elephants. His love, interest and knowledge of just about everything was at times inspiring and annoying. He had so much minutia in his brilliant mind. His imagination led him to an interesting thirst for books on politics, historical weaponry, alternative history, steampunk and other books too numerous to list. He could always be relied upon to help with history projects and homework. His vast knowledge of guns found him having many long conversations with men of equal knowledge and passion. He will be remembered as an intellectual, well-read, passionate, honorable, loving husband, father and brother.

Due to the pandemic, Fred was cremated and rests on our mantel until we decide how to best honor his remains. We plan to have a private celebration of life at our home sometime in the future. We would like to have memories from anyone who has them posted on the website at www.vaughanfh.com and/or in a card. We are going to read all those cards and remember him as the man he was, our love. Sara and I have decided that the best way to honor his memory is through a literacy program. Our local chapter of Literacy Volunteers of the Mid-Ohio Valley c/o The Wood County Public Library, 3301 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104 will receive donations in his name. The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg is honored to assist the Henline Family with arrangements.

