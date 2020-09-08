Obituary: Michael Allen Brown

Michael Allen Brown, 70, of Lowell passed away at the Chillicothe VA Hospital on September 3, 2020 after fighting a service illness for several years.

He was born January 24, 1950 to the late Robert and Doris Brown.

Mike graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1968 and had served in the US Navy from 1969 to 1975.

He is survived by his wife, Ina Brown; brother, Robert, Jr. of Lowell; and sisters Kathryn (Ron) Brilliant of Williamstown and Barbara Leinaar of Battle Creek, Michigan. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

