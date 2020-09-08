Obituary: Ruth Cox

Ruth Ora Patterson Cox passed from this earth on Sept. 5, 2020 after a full 93 years or life. She was born July 31, 1927 in Marietta to Charles and Clara Jones Patterson.

On October 12, 1947 she married Harvey Cox who preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by a son, Tom (Rebecca) Cox of Marietta, daughter-in-law Ila Cox of Marietta, grandchildren Joe (Carrie) Cox of Marietta, Bill Cox of Marietta, Matt (Carla) Cox of Marietta, and Julie (Todd) Heslop of Marietta. Great grandchildren Levi Cox, Lucas Cox, Garret Cox, Peyton Cox, Caylry Cox, Jared Heslop, Owen Heslop, Leah Heslop all of Marietta, and step great granchildren Sheena Carroll, Robbie Spencer, and Tasha Spencer. She is also survived by her beloved dog Izzy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a son John Cox, and a grandson Travis Cox. She was also preceded in death by brothers Ted and Emmett Patterson and sister Louise Nutter Patterson.

Ruth loved her family and she also loved her winter home in Zephyrhills, Florida where she spent 33 winters with her many friends and relatives. She retired fromMarietta College as secretary in the Maint. Dept. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Marietta.

Ruth requested there be no services for her due to the restrictions of the covid 19 virus. The family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date.

The family would like to thank Harmar Place Nursing Home and Comfort Keepers for the care they gave her. We would also like to thank dedicated special friends Amber Miller, Angie Waters, and Madison Miller for their help in taking care of Ruth.

Mcclure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be sent at www.lankfordfh.com.

