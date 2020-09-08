Obituary: Sharon Weekley

Sharon Weekley, 78, of Marietta, passed away peacefully at home August 12, 2020. She was born June 1, 1942 at Newark, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas and Amanda O’Toole. She loved being surrounded by her family and her dog, Mando. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed their activities, especially their sporting events.

Survivors include her five daughters, Sherry Brown of Marietta, Lisa (Jeremy) Lessner of Marietta, Kim (Jeff) Augustine of Earlysville, Va., Jody (“Knuck”) Cunningham of Belpre and Drema (Gary) Shelton of Belpre and grafted in daughter, Traci Cox of Marietta. A bright spot for Sharon was her grandchildren, Ashley (Timmy), Marcus, Lexus, Jelisa, Jakel, Trista, Tyson, Emily, and Justin and her great-grandchildren, Larissa, Brayden, Kaitlyn, Acacia and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her only son, Mark Brown and a brother.

Services will be 1 P.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Spreading Truth Ministries, 1093 Core Rd., Parkersburg. Pastor Ralph Tisdale will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour before services at the church. The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg is assisting with arrangements. A guest book is available for sharing condolences at vaughanfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.