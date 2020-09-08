Advertisement

Obituary: Wayne Garner

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
Wayne Carmon Garner, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away September 6, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Central Station in Doddridge, County a son of the late Eldon Garner and Ruby Alice (Stull) Garner Hoalcraft.

Wayne retired with 32 years of service from O’AMES.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Dorothy Garner, 2 daughters, Angela McGill and Michele Burrows (Jim), 2 sons, Robert Garner (Paula) and Andrew Garner (Shannon), 4 siblings, Warren Garner, Ralph Garner, Becky Donley, and Ronald Garner, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Melvin Garner.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Leon Valentine officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

