Obiturary: Mary Jo Patton Jones

Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mary Jo Patton Jones, 92 of Parkersburg passed away September 5, 2020 at the Worthington Manor Care Facility.

She was born in Grafton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Walter and Madeline Smallwood Patton.

She had worked for several years as a secretary for the Taylor County Board of Education and was a member of the Good Shepherd Church.

She is survived by her sister in law, Leota Patton of Williamstown; her niece, Tammy Minney of Belleville; and her great nieces and great-great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Sevier; and her brothers, Walter “Sonny” Patton and Arthur Lee “Art” Patton.

There will be no public services or visitation.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

