Report of man with gun prompts SWAT response in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - A SWAT team has been called to the Vienna Fire Department as authorities try to make contact with a man reported to have a gun.

A Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said authorities got a call about 5:30 p.m. about a man with a gun at the fire department, located at 609 28th St.

As of about 6:10 p.m., Sheriff Steve Stephens said authorities had not made contact with the man and were waiting on SWAT officers to get to the scene.

