Advertisement

Report of man with gun prompts SWAT response in Vienna

Vienna Volunteer Fire Department
Vienna Volunteer Fire Department(Zach Shrivers)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - A SWAT team has been called to the Vienna Fire Department as authorities try to make contact with a man reported to have a gun.

A Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said authorities got a call about 5:30 p.m. about a man with a gun at the fire department, located at 609 28th St.

As of about 6:10 p.m., Sheriff Steve Stephens said authorities had not made contact with the man and were waiting on SWAT officers to get to the scene.

We have a reporter headed to the area and will have updates online and during WTAP News as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marietta community showing they back the blue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Droves of people showed up in Marietta to “back the blue” Sunday afternoon.

News

Health expert advises families on COVID-19 era activities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Medical professional discusses COVID-19 and families

News

46 of 55 West Virginia counties begin classes in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
WV superintendent: most schools at least partially in-person

News

Local college not seeing major outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Smaller colleges not having major problems with COVID-19 among students

Latest News

Breaking

UPDATE: 2 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Toll climbs to 6 as case count increases to 159, according to local health officials

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 22 COVID-19 deaths, 656 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Forecast for September 8th

Updated: 4 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 3 deaths reported Tuesday push W.Va. COVID-19 toll to 250

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Crime

Man facing murder charges following shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The charges against Christopher Leon Moore stem from a shooting death on June 27, 2020.

Education

YMCA offering academic support during school year

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
YMCA offering academic support