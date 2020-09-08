Advertisement

US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House

Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, center left, elbow bumps with an Emirati official as he leaves Abu Dhabi, Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, center left, elbow bumps with an Emirati official as he leaves Abu Dhabi, Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.(NIR ELIAS | Nir Elias/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE crown prince. The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ceremony would either be on the South Lawn, the Rose Garden or inside depending on weather.

The ceremony will come just a month after the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations was announced on Aug. 13. The The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

That announcement has been followed by the first direct commercial flight between the countries, the establishment of telephone links and commitments to cooperate in numerous areas.

UAE has also ended the country’s boycott of Israel, which allows trade and commerce between the oil-rich Emirates and Israel, home to a thriving diamond trade, pharmaceutical companies and tech start-ups.

The Palestinians have rejected the deal. The UAE presented the agreement as taking Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank off the table. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the pause was “temporary.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

The presidential race could sway Granite State races

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

National

Rochester police leaders retire in wake of calls for change

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Top police leaders in Rochester are retiring en masse amid criticism of the city’s handling of the the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

National

7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

National Politics

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling sites in Atlantic

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump says he is expanding offshore drilling moratorium to Florida’s Atlantic coast, Georgia and South Carolina.

National

California fires bring more chopper rescues, power shutoffs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

News

Forecast for September 8th

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

US Navy ends search for USS Nimitz sailor in Arabian Sea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says it has halted its search for a sailor believed to have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the northern Arabian Sea.