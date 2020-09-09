Area schools to safely recognize September 11

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Parkersburg High School will forego its traditional September 11 ceremony. Because the ceremony typically draws a crowd, maintaining social distancing would pose a challenge.

Instead, the school’s administration will make an announcement to honor those lost during the 2001 attacks. This will include honoring Mary Lou Hague, a 1992 Parkersburg High School graduate who was killed in World Trade Center 2 during the attack.

The September 11 recognition will also include a moment of silence to honor those killed, and the school’s flag will be at half-mast, the administration said.

And at Marietta College, the College Republicans will create a display of small American flags, with each flag representing one of the victims of the attacks, said spokesperson Tom Perry.

