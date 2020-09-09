Free SAT exam open to seniors this month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The SAT exam will be provided free of charge to Wood County Schools seniors this month after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring testing for juniors.

The West Virginia Department of Education announced in May the exam would be provided Sept. 23 free of charge to seniors. The SAT is used as the state exam for 11th-grade students in the spring, but was not given this year after schools closed due to the pandemic.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch said participation in the fall testing is optional, but the SAT is used for college admissions and for eligibility for the state Promise Scholarship.

Burch said those students with College Board accounts will be able to access their scores online through the scores reporting portal.

The testing also is available to home-instructed student who register for the test this week. To register, call Cathy Grewe, at 1-304-420-9663, extension 122.

All exams must be taken Sept. 23 at one of the district’s three public high schools. Parents are encouraged to contact individual schools for details.

