Obituary: Clarence Raymond Bauerbach

Clarence Raymond Bauerbach, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away, September 7 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 8, 1936 in Waterford, to the late Mildred and Paul Bauerbach.

Clarence graduated from Waterford High School. Clarence went straight from high school to Marietta Concrete building silos. Later, Clarence co-owned Schilling and Bauerbach until he opened his own company, Bauerbach Builders. Since his “retirement”, Clarence has worked for multiple local contractors. He never met a pile of dirt he didn’t want to move. He belonged to the Home Builders Association where he was a President and Board Member. He was on the

Advisory Board for Carpentry at the Career Center. He was a dedicated member of The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption and was a former Parish Council Member. He enjoyed pulling tractors on the OSTPA/NTPA circuit for many years. In his spare time, he created masterpieces out of wood in his shop for the church, his family, and friends.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kay Clark Bauerbach; two children, Jeff Bauerbach (Terri, Crystal, and Nicole) of Waterford, Ohio, and Jennifer Davis (Mark) of Lower Salem, Ohio; his pride and joy, Kaitlynn Davis (Layton); siblings; Mary-Rita Offenberger, Harold (Hazel) Bauerbach, Martha Hunter, Dorothy Huck (Charlie), Francis Bauerbach (Darlene), and Jeanette Davis (Gene); sister in-law, Charlene Baurerbach; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Richard (Marion), Dale Bauerbach, Louis (Eleanor), Carl (Eleanor), Edna, and Anna-Mae. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa.

Clarence wishes to be cremated. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell celebrating. His ashes will be placed in East Lawn Mausoleum following the mass.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and Dr. Devaki Siva at Strecker Cancer Center, Amedysis for all their kind and caring nurses, and Dr. Kimberly Hunkele, for their kind care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th St. Marietta, Ohio 45750.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bauerbach family