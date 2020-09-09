Obituary: Cynthia Lynn Powell

Cynthia Lynn Powell, 56, of Belpre, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born December 9, 1963 in Parkersburg, W.Va., a daughter of Charles A. Mowery, Sr. of Ravenswood, W.Va. and the late Evelyn V. Scott Mowery.

Cynthia fought cancer for the last 5 years and gave it her all. She will always be remembered for her strength and courage. Her love for her family, her cats and her dog, River was unconditional. Her laughter will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; her daughter, Bobbi; her sisters, Carolyn (Randy), Cheryl (Gaylon), Connie (Alvis), Candace (Nina) and Charleen (Mark); her brothers, Charles, Jr. (Kendra) and Lucas: her nephews, Mikey (Kala), Tyler (Jaycee) and Justin; her great-nephews, Korbin, Royce and Henrik; and her step-children, Brianna and Joey.

In addition to her mother, Cynthia was preceded in death by a nephew, Wyatt Smith.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to Strecker Cancer Center, 401 Matthew St., Marietta, OH 45750.