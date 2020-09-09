Obituary: Gary Lee Fittro

Gary Lee Fittro, 60, of Belpre died September 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late William Fittro and Clarice (Reynolds) Fittro of Parkersburg.

He was a salesman for Ross Willoby and a member of Beechwood Presbyterian. He loved to sing and spending time with his friends and family. He never knew a stranger.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters Stephanie Jarvis (Chris) of Belpre and Alexia Thomas of Vienna; son Jesse Fittro (Brittany) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Brittany, Sada, Kenton, Jaylee, Kade, Jace, Victoria, and Garrett; great grandchildren Brantley and Bella; and two brothers Edward Fittro (Mary) of Florida and Billy Fittro of Parkersburg.

Services will be Saturday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be Saturday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.