Advertisement

Obituary: Gary Lee Fittro

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gary Lee Fittro, 60, of Belpre died September 9, 2020 at his residence.  He was born in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late William Fittro and Clarice (Reynolds) Fittro of Parkersburg.

He was a salesman for Ross Willoby and a member of Beechwood Presbyterian.  He loved to sing and spending time with his friends and family.  He never knew a stranger.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters Stephanie Jarvis (Chris) of Belpre and Alexia Thomas of Vienna; son Jesse Fittro (Brittany) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Brittany, Sada, Kenton, Jaylee, Kade, Jace, Victoria, and Garrett; great grandchildren Brantley and Bella; and two brothers Edward Fittro (Mary) of Florida and Billy Fittro of Parkersburg.

Services will be Saturday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Visitation will be Saturday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Obituaries

Obituary: Clarence Raymond Bauerbach
Obituary: Beverly McAnally
Obituary: Adria Danielle Lemon
Obituary: James Brockmeier

Obituaries

Obituary: George R. Harper
Obituary: Sharon Weekley
Obituary: Leo Frederick Henline II
Obituary: Clarence Raymond Bauerbach
Obituary: Sharon Vannoy
Obituary: Ruth Cox