Obituary: Sue Ellen Claypoole

Sue Ellen Claypoole, 80, of Beverly went to be with her son on September 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born July 22, 1940 in Upshur County, WV to the late Robert and Elnor Rowan. She was raised by her grandmother Myrtle Cunningham.

Sue is survived by her husband Melvin Claypoole, whom she married September 21, 1957, two sons: David of Beverly and Timothy of Glenville, WV, three daughters Kim (Rick) Bailey of Fruitland Park, FL, Sherry Babb of Marietta and Tabitha (Rob) Adkins of Columbus. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law Mary (Jr) Booth and Dorthia (Allen) Booth of Jane Lew, WV, a brother-in-law Denzel Claypoole of Buckhannon, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a son Melvin James Claypoole.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on Monday, September 14th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home burial will follow in Beverly Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 am on Monday until the hour of service. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with arrangements.