Advertisement

Parkersburg man sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for firearms offense

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man was sentenced to federal prison for a federal firearms conviction, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Kevin Lee Ramsey, 30, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ramsey also will serve three years of supervised release.

“Not only was Ramsey a felon with a gun, he took it one step further and threatened law enforcement, which absolutely will not be tolerated,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “You can rest assured that my office will advocate for stiff sentences for those who threaten the safety of our law enforcement officers or the public.”

Ramsey previously admitted that he possessed a loaded Heckler & Koch 9mm compact semi-automatic pistol within a vehicle in which he was riding as a passenger on August 15, 2019. On that date, the vehicle was stopped by officers with the Parkersburg Police Department near the intersection of 7th Street and Swann Street in Parkersburg. Pursuant to that traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and discovered the firearm in the glove box directly in front of where Ramsey was seated. At the time that Ramsey possessed this firearm, he knew that he had been previously convicted of the offense of delivery of heroin in Wood County Circuit Court in July of 2015, and was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

The United States sought a lengthy prison sentence in this case, not only as a result of the defendant’s act of possessing a firearm in violation of the law, but also due to his violent conduct against the law enforcement officers involved in his arrest. During his arrest, Ramsey made several threats against Parkersburg Police Department officers. He kicked them, spit on them and attempted to head butt them. Additionally, he said, “If I had known how this was going to go, I would have grabbed that [expletive] and flicked it at you. I won’t make that mistake again.” This is an apparent reference to the firearm that was seized from the defendant and the fact that he would have fired it at officers if he knew that he was ultimately going to be arrested.

The Parkersburg Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as a Project Guardian case, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wood County Christian students back in school for the second day in a row

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Wood County Christian School reopening went smoothly, administrators say.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg seamstress delivers 500 headbands to Wood County schools

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Local September 11 memorial events

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio, W.Va. added to New York travel advisory list

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - $400 unemployment payments to go out to West Virginians next week

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg man gets 3 years, 10 months in prison for federal gun crime

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Toy gun used in standoff, suspect had issues elsewhere

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Workforce: unemployment checks to start arriving next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Workforce West Virginia says unemployment checks to go out next week

News

West Virginia to participate in International Roadcheck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is going to take part in the International Roadcheck 2020.