Parkersburg YMCA opens registration for pickleball tournament

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and area residents are looking for enjoyable activities that are also safe, the Parkersburg YMCA has announced it has opened its registration for its upcoming pickleball tournament fundraiser.

According to Jeff Olson, Chief Executive Officer of the Parkersburg YMCA, the sport has been growing in popularity among the YMCA community recently. In fact, the YMCA hosts a pickleball program, and all benefits from the tournament will benefit the program.

While Olson expects that many of the participants will be individuals who have participated in the pickleball program previously, those with no previous experience are welcome to participate, as well.

The tournament will include women’s and men’s doubles on October 10, and mixed doubles on October 11. It will feature competitions for beginner, intermediate, and advanced players. Registration will be limited to eight teams to allow for social distancing. Temperatures will be checked, equipment and facilities will be sanitized, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Those who would like to register for the tournament can do so on the YMCA’s website.

