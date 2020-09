BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

This week’s Student Athlete is Eli Fullerton, who runs Track and Cross Country for the Belpre Golden Eagles.

He attends the Belpre Christian Academy and has a 3.7 GPA.

Eli has many awards, including First Team All State for both Track and Cross Country, as well as winning District Runner of the Year.

