Advertisement

Walmart testing drones for deliveries in North Carolina city

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has launched a pilot program using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.

The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology.

A Walmart executive acknowledges that it will be a while before drones are widely used for package deliveries.

Last week, Amazon won regulatory approval to deliver packages by drone.

UPS and a company owned by search giant Google have also won regulatory approval to deliver by drones.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 9th

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 9/9/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
George and Brittany discuss Kanye West's desire to be on the ballot for President in West Virginia, and logistics that come with it.

National

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

National

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' gets drama series reboot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Will Smith announced "Bel-Air" has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

Latest News

National

Destination marketing organizations seek help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the southern half of the state and shutter campgrounds statewide.

National

Thousands displaced by Oregon wildfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thousands are now displaced because of the Beechie Creek fire, one of dozens of fires raging in the West.

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

National

Oregon wildfire turns day into night as people evacuate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
For some, evacuating meant taking on the fire themselves.