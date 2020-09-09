Advertisement

West Union Street road closure planned in Athens

Road closed
Road closed(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Athens announces that West Union Street between Depot Street and Factory Street will be closed starting Thursday, September 10, between 8 A. M. and 3:30 P. M. for pavement marking. Detour will be posted. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department 740-593-7636.

