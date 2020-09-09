Advertisement

West Virginia to participate in International Roadcheck

It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.
By WSAZ
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is going to take part in the International Roadcheck 2020.

It will take place from midnight on Wednesday, September 9 through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

The International Roadcheck was postponed from the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The road check is a 72-consecutive-hour high volume, high visibility inspection and enforcement initiative for commercial motor vehicles.

According to the PSC, transportation enforcement officers will spend three days checking vehicles with other law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and in Canada and Mexico.

The focus for this year’s International Roadcheck is driver requirements. This means inspectors will collect and check driver documents. This includes a driver’s license, skill performance evaluation certificate, medical examiner’s certificate, and the driver’s daily vehicle inspection report.

Officials will also check drivers on their using of the seat belt, sickness, fatigue and impairments due to drugs or alcohol, as well as drug possession.

If officers find drivers that are operating a vehicle without the proper forms or if they’re violating other regulations, they may be placed out of service. Out of services drivers mean they can’t drive again until they correct their violations.

