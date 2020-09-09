Advertisement

Wood County Christian students back in school for the second day in a row

Just inside the doors of Wood County Christian School is a check-in for students to stop, use some hand sanitizer, and get their temperature checked.
Just inside the doors of Wood County Christian School is a check-in for students to stop, use some hand sanitizer, and get their temperature checked.(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wednesday was the first day back in school for about half of the youngsters in Wood County, but it was day two for the 249 students at Wood County Christian School.

Wood County Christian is able to have students in class five days a week thanks to a plan written by school officials and approved by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

Principal Jane Smith says so far, it has been smooth sailing for teachers and students alike.

It’s not a normal year; students still have to wear face coverings unless they are in a classroom and safely socially distanced. However, it’s a taste of normalcy in a year unlike any other.

“Everything has gone very well. Very smooth start to the school year. I attribute that to the parents are excited for the students to be back in school, students are happy to be back in school and the teachers are thrilled to be back in school,” said Smith.

Students have their temperatures taken upon arrival and Smith says everyone is practicing good hygiene.

It’s all hands on deck for cleaning, too. Smith says teachers and custodial staff alike are doing more than usual. When a custodian called off on Wednesday, multiple teachers volunteered to help keep Wood County Christian spotless.

“There are some difficult parts of it, but I think everybody is just so happy to be back, they’re willing to do whatever it takes to keep us here,” said Smith.

On top of other measures, class dismissals are staggered so fewer students are in the halls at once.

