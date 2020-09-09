Workforce: unemployment checks to start arriving next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Those $400 checks for West Virginia residents unemployed due to the pandemic are set to start going out the week of September 14.

Those individual payments include $300 paid out at the federal level, and another $100 approved by the state.

It’s part of the “Lost Wages Assistance Fund”.

Workforce West Virginia Acting Director Scott Adkins said at Wednesday’s governors briefing the state is also approved for five weeks of benefits form the week ending August 1 through the week ending August 29.

“That initial payment will include, if you’re eligible for all five weeks, you’ll get a single check or single deposit in your account, for $2,000, less any taxes you have chosen to withhold. Individuals returning to work or exhausting their benefits prior to the week ending August first, will not be eligible for LWA.”

Meanwhile, Governor Jim Justice says Pocahontas County is about to be added to the list of counties just below the highest COVID-19 alert level.

That’s even though 45 of the state’s 55 counties are still at the lower “green” and “yellow” alert levels.

