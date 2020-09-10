Advertisement

COVID-19 cases confirmed at Warren Local Schools

(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Warren Local School District, according to Superintendent Kyle Newton.

Neither schools officials nor the Washington County Health Department has said how many cases there have been or which buildings are affected.

Newton did not disclose additional information, but he said the district will be notifying parents about the outbreak.

He said the district has a positive outlook and is well-prepared to handle the situation.

We’ll have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

