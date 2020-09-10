Advertisement

Delegates Barnhart, Kelly encourage West Virginians to commemorate Heroes Day this weekend

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Delegates Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, and David Kelly, R-Tyler, today encouraged West Virginians to recognize and honor first responders this weekend as part of West Virginia’s annual “Heroes Day” commemoration.

Heroes Day, celebrated the second Saturday in September, is an event during which West Virginians are called to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and all other first responders.

“Now more than ever, we need to take time to go out of our way to thank and honor our brave men and women who day after day put their lives on the line to protect and serve our local communities,” Delegate Kelly said. “Heroes Day gives us an opportunity to show our appreciation and gratitude for their tremendous work.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged us all, yet every day our first responders are out there on the front lines in our communities keeping us safe and secure despite the dangers they face,” Delegate Barnhart said. “These are extraordinarily stressful times, and that’s why it’s more important than ever that we show these heroes how much we appreciate their efforts.”

Heroes Day got its start in 2015, when former Delegate Roger Romine, R-Doddridge, sponsored House Resolution 16, which designated the second Saturday of that September as a day to honor firefighters, law-enforcement officers and emergency medical services workers who are dedicated to helping those in need and protecting the public.

The day was also proclaimed to remember those brave first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

In 2017, former Delegate Jason Harshbarger, R-Ritchie, worked with Gov. Jim Justice to issue a proclamation to designate the second Saturday of every September going forward as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia.

Delegate Kelly succeeded Delegate Romine in representing the 6th House of Delegates District in 2018. Delegate Barnhart was appointed to replace Delegate Harshbarger in the 7th District in 2019.

