Governor DeWine names new health director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine Thursday afternoon announced a new director of public health for the state of Ohio.

Dr. Joan Duwve is expected to start in the post next month.

She replaces Dr. Amy Acton, who was a fixture in the early months of the governor’s COVID-19 briefings before stepping down in June.

Dr. Duvwe has served in similar positions in both South Carolina and Indiana.

“I’m very confident in her ability," DeWine said at a briefing Thursday. "I think she’ll be someone that the 113 local heath departments in our state will be happy to get to know, and she’ll provide the leadership that we need.”

“I am thrilled to return to Ohio, where I grew up,” Dr. Duwve said in a statement Thursday. “Through forging strong partnerships across the state, I firmly believe that together, we can build healthier communities that in turn create greater opportunities for all Ohioans to thrive.”“I am thrilled to return to Ohio, where I grew up,” said Dr. Duwve, who graduated from high school in the Cleveland suburb of North Olmsted. “Through forging strong partnerships across the state, I firmly believe that together, we can build healthier communities that in turn create greater opportunities for all Ohioans to thrive.”

The governor, First Lady Fran DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted all received flu shots at the briefing Thursday, as a reminder of the upcoming flu season.

Husted noted that, if residents get flu shots right away, it could free up the supply chain for an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.