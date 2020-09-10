Lubeck PSD lowers rate increase proposal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Lubeck Public Service District has scaled back a proposed water and sewer rate increase.

PSD members once again discussed the rate hike Thursday with the Wood County Commission.

The planned water rate hike is now 7.25%, down from 8.25%. The proposed sewer rate increase has been changed slightly: to 11.5% from 11.53%.

The district hopes to use the additional money to make improvements and help set up a fund for emergencies, as required in a bill approved a couple of years ago by the West Virginia Legislature.

“A 3,000-gallon bill currently is $29.22," Accountant Zack Dobbins explained. "We would be taking that bill to $31.35, which is an increase of $2.13 a month.”

Those rates are for families, and the 3,000-gallon figure is based on average monthly use. Dobbins said bills for senior citizens would average $20.90 a month.

County Commission members, who have been critical of the district’s proposal, suggested to the PSC representatives getting annual updates on Lubeck’s operations.

And-while a date hasn’t been set-a meeting for the public to comment on the rate hikes is expected to happen later in September.

