Advertisement

Lubeck PSD lowers rate increase proposal

Individuals will be allowed to comment later this month
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Lubeck Public Service District has scaled back a proposed water and sewer rate increase.

PSD members once again discussed the rate hike Thursday with the Wood County Commission.

The planned water rate hike is now 7.25%, down from 8.25%. The proposed sewer rate increase has been changed slightly: to 11.5% from 11.53%.

The district hopes to use the additional money to make improvements and help set up a fund for emergencies, as required in a bill approved a couple of years ago by the West Virginia Legislature.

“A 3,000-gallon bill currently is $29.22," Accountant Zack Dobbins explained. "We would be taking that bill to $31.35, which is an increase of $2.13 a month.”

Those rates are for families, and the 3,000-gallon figure is based on average monthly use. Dobbins said bills for senior citizens would average $20.90 a month.

County Commission members, who have been critical of the district’s proposal, suggested to the PSC representatives getting annual updates on Lubeck’s operations.

And-while a date hasn’t been set-a meeting for the public to comment on the rate hikes is expected to happen later in September.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pleasants Area Lions Club raises “Flags for Heroes”

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A flag display in St Marys caught the eyes of many passersby in the week leading up to Labor Day.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg and Wood County Library creating "story walks"

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Lubeck PSD reduces proposed water and sewer rate increases

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - County clerk explains absentee ballot process

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor, first lady, and lieutenant governor get flu shots

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - New director of public health announced by Ohio governor

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - VCOVID-19 case confirmed at Warren Local Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wood County absentee ballots explained

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County Clerk explains how to fill out, mail out absentee ballots

News

Governor DeWine names new health director

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Gov. Mike DeWine names Dr. Joan Duwve Ohio's new health director