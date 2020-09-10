Advertisement

Obituary: Carolyn Coe

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Carolyn Coe, 81, of Mineral Wells, passed away September 3, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born August 11, 1939, in Charleston, WV, the daughter of the late Joseph Shaffer.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ernest Coe of Mineral Wells; two children, Robert (Lisa) Coe of Mineral Wells, Lisa (Steve) Springston of Vienna; four grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Pifer of Mineral Wells, Kaitlynn (Alex) Trembly of Sumter, SC., Josh Springston of Vienna, Alex Sprinsgton of Vienna; two great-grandchildren, Noah Pifer and Roslynn Trembly, four half-sisters, Barbara, JoEllen, Kathy and Julie and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Shaffer, stepmother Imogene, and mother Beulah, brother Billy, half-brother Gary and niece Mona Shaffer.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society of Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to Lifeline of Ohio.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

