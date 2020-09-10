Advertisement

Obituary: Robert E. McAlarney

Sep. 10, 2020
Robert E. McAlarney, 92, of Whipple passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

He was born January 30, 1928, in Akron, Ohio to Frank and Ruth Baker McAlarney.  Bob was a tool and die maker for Clevite Corp for 36 years and he also farmed.

He married Mildred Pontius who preceded him in death on December 5, 2016.  He is survived by 2 sons, Wayne (Cheryl) McAlarney and Gene (Kathy) McAlarney both of Whipple; 4 grandchildren:  Kyle (Jessica) McAlarney, Sarah (Thaddeus) Johnson, Gregory McAlarney, Kaitlyn (Edward) Bielic; 5 great grandchildren:  Ethan Alan McAlarney, Makayla McAlarney, Grace McAlarney, Ruth Bielic, Karson Bielic, and his brother Fred McAlarney.

In addition to his wife and parents, his brother Frank McAlarney Jr. preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Sept. 15) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family would appreciate donations to the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

