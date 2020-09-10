Advertisement

Parkersburg and Wood County Library creates story walks

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -The Parkersburg & Wood County Library is encouraging families to read more with three outdoor story walks located around the county.

Each story walk has a different children’s story book displayed on signs around a path. This allows a family to read a story together and get some physical activity all at once.

The library will have all three displays finished on September 15th, but two are already up. One at the library’s Emerson Avenue location and the other in Fenton Park in Williamstown. The third installment is coming soon to the library’s south side location.

"We as the library love engaging with children in our community, helping them become lifelong readers and learners. With everything that’s been going on with COVID, it’s been hard for us not to see our kids everyday. It just means a lot to us to be able to do activities like this and be able to get kids excited about reading because that’s what we’re all about at the library,” said Children’s Librarian Charley Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says if a family visits all three and submits a picture to through a direct message on the library’s Facebook, they will be entered to win an Amazon Kindle Fire.

The children’s librarian says she has seen this done successfully in other counties and wanted to give it a try in her community, thinking it would be a good way to get kids to read.

The story walks will come down at the end of November, but Jacobson hopes to do a new set of story walks for each of the seasons to come.

