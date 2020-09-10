Advertisement

Pleasants Area Lions Club raises “Flags for Heroes”

Pleasants Area Lions Club Medallion
Pleasants Area Lions Club Medallion(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - 73 flags were raised in St Marys during the week leading into labor day, each one honoring veterans, first responders, medical workers and other heroes.

The Pleasants Area Lions Club organized the display. Officers from the club say each flag had a medallion with information about the people they represented. Each sponsor got to keep the medallion attached to their flag.

Six area corporations sponsored multiple flags, but individual sponsors also raised flags.

Proceeds from each each sponsorship went to the Lions Club, which organizers say they can then use for other charitable causes.

Pleasants Area Lions Club Secretary Tony Vandenberg says the display was well received by the public.

“I was up here several times during the week and almost every time there were members of the community here looking for their flag or somebody else’s flag or stopping by. They all really appreciated it and we got a lot of honks along Route 2,” said Tony Vander

Though they have been taken down, more flags will be raised on Veteran’s Day this year.

