Semi spills plastic pellets on Rosemar Road

A semi flips on its side and spills plastic pellets on Rosemar Road.(wtap)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - A semi flips on its side and spills plastic pellets on Rosemar Road. Wood County 911 says the semi spilled its load at 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Rosemar Road and the intersection of 46th Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a possible broken arm. One lane of the road is closed.

Dispatcher says the pellets don’t pose an environmental threat.

