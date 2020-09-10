Semi spills plastic pellets on Rosemar Road

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - A semi flips on its side and spills plastic pellets on Rosemar Road. Wood County 911 says the semi spilled its load at 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Rosemar Road and the intersection of 46th Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a possible broken arm. One lane of the road is closed.

Dispatcher says the pellets don’t pose an environmental threat.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.