Shazier retires

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has announced his retirement nearly three years after a spinal injury put his career on indefinite hold.

Shazier required spine stabilization surgery after getting hurt in Cincinnati in December 2017.

The two-time Pro Bowler became a source of inspiration during his rehab as he learned to walk again.

The team placed him on the reserved/retired list during the offseason.

The 28-year-old says he still loves football but is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.