Shoulder work on WV 68 beginning today

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces delays on WV 68, beginning today, Thursday, September 10, according to Joseph Sheets, Utilities Supervisor.

Francis Brothers, working for Mountaineer Gas, will be performing shoulder work, due to a gas main leak, beginning from the junction of WV 68 and WV 2, 1.1 miles (Wall Street-Advance Auto), to 1.3 miles (Ritchie Avenue-Napa Auto Parts). Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Possible flagging personnel and traffic control will be utilized. One lane will be shut down, utilizing the center turn lane as southbound WV 68.

The anticipated completion date is October 22, 2020. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

