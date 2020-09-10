United Way and Downtown PKB seeking volunteers for Community Clean-Up Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Downtown PKB are hosting a Community Clean-Up Day on Saturday, September 19 and they are currently recruiting volunteers to help beautify downtown Parkersburg.

The event will take place from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. and COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken. It will include a range of beautification activities, such as landscape clean-up and garbage removal. Downtown PKB will provide lunch for all volunteers.

In August of 2019, the United Way Alliance, Downtown PKB, and the City of Parkersburg launched the Downtown Ambassadors program, intended to improve the downtown Parkersburg area through garbage removal, painting projects, and more. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was paused.

But now, the United Way Alliance and Downtown PKB have put safety measures in place that allow them to move forward with volunteer programs in a cautious way through events like the Community Clean-Up Day, said Stacy DeCicco, executive director of the United Way Alliance.

In the days leading up to the event, the organizations are seeking volunteers to participate.

“We’re hoping to target all kinds of groups for the volunteer effort...Time looks different and schedules look different [during the pandemic], and we’re hoping to get some groups out. It’s the time of year when we re-engage our student United Way group, so we’re going to be inviting a lot of them...and we’re inviting folks who are looking to get involved in the community. This is a great way to dip your toes in the water of volunteerism,” DeCicco said.

In addition, DeCicco said she feels the pandemic may have changed outlooks and perspectives on community involvement in a positive way, making area residents more eager to give back.

“Some of us maybe have not struggled as much as others during this time, but we’ve all been aware of the struggles that people have faced. So maybe we have some softened hearts across the community,” DeCicco said.

Those who would like to register to volunteer may do so by calling (304) 580-0570, emailing shess@uwamov.com, or getting in touch through the United Way Alliance’s Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.