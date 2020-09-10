Wood County absentee ballots explained

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - So far, the Wood County Clerk’s office has received 3,500 requests for absentee ballots for the November election.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes says while the number of requests has slowed recently, he expects that to increase before the election.

The ballots will be mailed out beginning September 18th, and applications need to be into the clerk’s office by late October.

Rhodes explained to the Wood County Commission Thursday the process for requesting, filling out and mailing those ballots.

“Once you receive it, there are two envelopes-the ballot and the instructions-in the envelope. So you’re going to complete your ballot, put it in the privacy envelope, and put it in the outer envelope that comes back to us. It is (postage paid), so you don’t have to put postage on those.”

Prosecutor Pat Lefebure told the county commission Thursday West Virginia law does not allow the placement of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots.

The commissioners have looked into drop boxes, used in other states, including Ohio, as an alternative due to concerns about sending completed ballots through the mail.

A box for depositing ballots during the primary was allowed because the courthouse was closed to in-person customers during part of the primary season.

Lefebure explained, as Rhodes explained to us in late August, the drop box was allowed because the shutdowns were considered “exceptional circumstances”.

