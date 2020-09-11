Change to W.Va. County Alert System | Virtual learning for orange counties for at least a week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New guidance was released Friday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice regarding the color-coded system created to determine the re-entry plan for schools in the state.

During his press conference on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced that counties ‘in the orange’ on the County Alert System Saturday, September 12 will transition to virtual learning for the following week.

“From the standpoint of orange it doesn’t put us on high alert like red would. We don’t shut it down that day, but we use the same guideline on Saturday night for the following week,” said Gov. Justice. “So, if we are on orange on Saturday night we are out of school for the next week.”

As for sports for counties listed as orange, originally the orange status would limit athletic and extracurricular activities to controlled practices only. Gov. Justice said Friday this guideline would “need to be tweaked.” The governor says while condition training would be permitted to continue to reduce the risk of injuries, practices would be halted.

Gov. Justice says more guidance will be released soon.

For the County Alert System and instructional options for each county click here.

The next time the map is set to be updated with fresh statistics is Saturday, September 12 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.