Football Frenzy- Week 3 slate

High school and college football games for Sept. 11-12
By Jim Wharton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY

Wheeling Central at Parkersburg

Parkersburg South at Woodrow Wilson

Marietta at Athens

Williamstown at Ravenswood

Grafton at St. Marys

Fort Frye at Caldwell

Belpre at Trimble

Southern at Waterford

Wirt at Gilmer

Federal Hocking at Miller

SATURDAY

College

Noon- Eastern Carolina at West Virginia

High school

7:00- Frontier at Bridgeport

