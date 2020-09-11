Advertisement

Man arrested in Rio Grande, Ohio for rape

Timothy Lenigar is charged with six counts of rape.
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WTAP) - A man is arrested today outside a McDonald’s in Rio Grande, Ohio for rape. The 34-year-old man is charged with six counts of rape.

The indictment charges that Timothy Lenigar victimized three children with the first allegation involving a victim occurring between November and December of 2004. Another child was allegedly raped two different times between January and May of 2005. Two of the three counts involving the third child were between July of 2014 and April of 2020. The final count also happened in April 2020 and alleges that Lenigar compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force.

The alleged crimes happened in The Plains and also in Jackson County, which Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn explained were part of a continuing course of conduct on Lenigar’s part and jurisdiction continues to fall under the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

After being arrested, Lenigar was transported to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office where he waived his Rule 4 hearing regarding extradition. Lenigar was then transferred to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to await arraignment on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU set for season debut

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg hosts Wheeling Central

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Mary Lou Hague remembered at Parkersburg High School

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Brooklyn McKenzie

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Vice President Pence to hold rally Tuesday in Zanesville

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Fallen officer's funeral Friday in Cleveland

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

This is Home: PHS remembers Mary Lou Hague 19 years after her death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A victim of the 9/11 attacks is remembered at her alma mater, Parkersburg High School.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - National Recovery Month

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg hosts Wheeling Central

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Man arrested for six counts of rape

Updated: 1 hour ago