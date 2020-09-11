Man arrested in Rio Grande, Ohio for rape

RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WTAP) - A man is arrested today outside a McDonald’s in Rio Grande, Ohio for rape. The 34-year-old man is charged with six counts of rape.

The indictment charges that Timothy Lenigar victimized three children with the first allegation involving a victim occurring between November and December of 2004. Another child was allegedly raped two different times between January and May of 2005. Two of the three counts involving the third child were between July of 2014 and April of 2020. The final count also happened in April 2020 and alleges that Lenigar compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force.

The alleged crimes happened in The Plains and also in Jackson County, which Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn explained were part of a continuing course of conduct on Lenigar’s part and jurisdiction continues to fall under the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

After being arrested, Lenigar was transported to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office where he waived his Rule 4 hearing regarding extradition. Lenigar was then transferred to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail to await arraignment on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.