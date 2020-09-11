Advertisement

Marietta College fundraising to fight hunger

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is raising funds to support Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley, a non-profit organization created through a collaboration of the college along with Peoples Bank, Memorial Health System, and the law firm Bricker and Eckler.

Typically, the college hosts an in-person fundraising dinner event to benefit the organization called Bounty by the River. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school has instead launched a month-long online fundraising campaign. Many of the fundraiser’s previous sponsors have committed to contributing this year, as well, and the college is also seeking donations from area residents.

“We’re encouraging people to donate maybe the money they would have spent to buy a ticket to attend the dinner...so that we’re able to still keep those resources flowing to the community,” said Maribeth Salem-Tanner, director of civic engagement at the college. She added that the response to the online fundraiser so far has been strong.

The organization works to support local food pantries and to connect local residents and families with additional organizations that can help them to put food on their tables.

“We live in an area that has a high rate of food insecurity and we wanted to try and work together to share resources and collaborate,” said Salem-Tanner.

The work is particularly important during the pandemic, Salem-Tanner noted, as both local residents and food pantries have faced new challenges, and Hunger Solutions has worked to address those unique concerns.

“One of the nice things about being a small organization and community-based is we really try and be responsive. So we do regular distributions to all the pantries that are connected to the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, but we’ve been able to do some more...responsive distribution when they suddenly had a rush and an extra need that they didn’t expect,” Salem-Tanner said.

Those who would like to contribute may do so on the Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley website.

