Obituary: Barbara Ann Cooper

Barbara Ann Cooper, 88, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home. Barbara was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

She was born May 12, 1932, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Walter E. and Stella M. Dailey Daley.

Barbara was the bookkeeper with the family business. She was a long standing member of the 19th St. Church of God. Barbara was also a member of Senior Trailblazers, South Parkersburg Women’s Club and TOPS Club. She treasured her family and loved spending time with them. Barbara was the most generous, loving and selfless person who enjoyed serving the Lord. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Clyde R. Cooper; three sons, Clinton K. Cooper (Candace) of Raleigh, NC, Steven W. Cooper (Julie) of Coolville, OH and Gregory L. Cooper of Pittsburgh, PA; one step-daughter, Connie Ek of Vienna; sister in-law, Judy Daley of Vienna; and one grandson, Colby Cooper of Greensboro, NC.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Donald and Charles Daley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Randall Fusion and Jimmie Cox officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

