Obituary: Carl Raymond “Tater Bug” Simmons, Jr.

Carl Raymond “Tater Bug” Simmons, Jr., of Belmont, passed away September 10, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare in New Martinsville, WV.

He was born on August 9, 1950 in Wood County, WV the daughter of the late Carl Raymond Simmons, Sr. and Dorothy (Hoalcraft) Simmons.

He worked for The City of Parkersburg Sanitation Department for over thirty years.

Carl is survived by five children Brian Simmons, Jason Simmons, Brenda Simmons, Jamey Simmons, and Daniel Simmons, thirteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two brothers Darrell and Ricky Simmons; sister Rose Varner; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years Carol A. Simmons on June 11th.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Tuesday prior to the service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

