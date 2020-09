Elbert “Tom” Cains, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

A celebration of family and friends will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cains family.

