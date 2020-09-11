Obituary: Ethel Margaret Taylor

Ethel Margaret Taylor, 78, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Ethel was born February 24, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Alice {Heide} Florence.

She attended Carl Sandburg High School in Illinois.

Ethel worked for many years as a home healthcare provider. She loved her grandkids and great grandkids with all her heart. Ethel cared for those around her before she would care for herself.

Ethel will be deeply missed by her children Trish Ward, Harold (Michelle) Perry Jr., Phyllis (Chuck) Tidd and David (Betsy) Perry; grandchildren Brian Ward, Tiffany Perry, Alisha Perry, Jeremy Perry, Steven Perry, Amber (Mike) Wanchick, Ashley Perry, Angel Perry, Lawson Perry, Sawyer Perry and Crew Perry; great-grandchildren Jacob, Christopher, Gabrielle, Hunter, Piper, Maverick, Avery, Weston, Jameson, Matthew, Emily and Morgan; brother Reggie (Marsha) Coutant; and sister Mary (Dave) Nelson

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Butch Coutant and her grandson Tyler Ward.

Friends may call Friday, September 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at German Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.