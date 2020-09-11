Obituary: Joseph Max Guth, Jr.

Joseph Max Guth, Jr., 77, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Joe was born April 11, 1943 in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late J. Max and Nellie L. (Warner) Guth. He was a proud graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School with the class of 1963. Following high school, Joe enlisted in the United States Navy from 1964-1970 where he served as an electronics technician and was stationed aboard the USS Laffey. Following his military service, Joe worked as a communication technician for AT&T for over 30 years. He also volunteered for many years for the Pennsboro Emergency Squad.

Joe was a member of the Parkersburg American Legion Post #15, Harris Ritchie VFW #3554, Academy of Model Aeronautics, and had his Amateur Radio Operators License. He also was a member of the Ohio Valley Clog Hoppers where he enjoyed square and line dancing. He held his private pilots license, loved skiing, scuba diving, bluegrassing, and camping. Joe was simply loved by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Grubb (Clifford) of Greenville, SC; step daughter, Kandice Bender (Patrick) of Wake Forest, NC; step son, Donald William Mahaney (Edieann) of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandchildren, Alicha Grubb, Christopher Grubb (Tess), Johanna Grubb, Joseph Grubb, Gabriel Bender, Nicholas Bender, Ryan Mahaney, and Payton Mahaney; soon to be great grandchild, sisters, Frani Rohr of Buckhannon, WV and Kathy Mick of Buckhannon, WV; brother, Michael Guth of Adrian, WV, along with several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Anne (Barnes) Guth on Nov. 12, 2009; son, Kirk Carlos Guth and his brother, Patrick Guth.

In accordance with Joe’s wishes he will be cremated. The family wishes to invite family and close friends to the family home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11am on to visit. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

