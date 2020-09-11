Obituary: Michael Lynn Byrd

Michael Lynn Byrd, 50, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life September 10, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer.

He was born February 4, 1970 in Wood County, WV, the son of Shirley Jean Byrd. Michael had been a truck driver for Skidmore Trucking. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding 4 wheelers and racing of any kind.

He is survived by his brothers, Lee Frashure (Mary) of Jane Lew and Ricky Frashure of Glenville; nieces and nephews, Kristen, Dakota, Cody and Austin; great nieces, Harper Grace and Ella Faith; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Frashure; and brother, Bobby Ray Frashure.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020 with Pastor Mary Ann Mason officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11-1. Following CDC guidelines masks must be worn in the funeral home with social distancing in place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests assistance on the funeral account. Payments may be made to the funeral home.

