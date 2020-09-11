Obituary: Phyllis M. Dye

Phyllis M. Dye, 91, of Williamstown, was born and lived most of her life in Marietta. She was the daughter of the late Louis O. and Shirley Mae (Moore) Dobbins. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1946 and married one of her brother’s best buddies, Calvin C. Dye in 1949.

She worked at Elderfeld’s and Broughton Dairy before her marriage, and later helped her husband at his accounting firm of Dye & Dye Accountants after her children were in school. The couple had six children, Gary L. Dye, of Marietta, Joyce E. Dye and Janet M. Dye, of Williamstown, and Nancy J. Diehl, of Dover, OH and two still-born children, Kenneth and Elizabeth Dye, both of whom were carried to full term. The only thing Phyllis enjoyed better than being a mom was being a grandmother to 7 grandchildren, Steven L. (Jackie) Dye, Michael L. Dye, Emily S. Diehl, Kevin J. Diehl all of Marietta, Vanessa L. (Steve) Moses of Frazeysburg, OH, Gloria Diehl of Cincinnati, and Alex B. (Kristina) Diehl of Brenham, TX. She also had 6 great-grandchildren, Haley Dye, Bethany Dye of Marietta, Moses Dye and Nahum Dye of Lowell, Zachary Watson and Andrew Watson of Frazeysburg, and one more great-grandson due the first week in October.

Along with the above, Phyllis is survived by one sister-in-law Emma Jean Dobbins, one niece and three nephews, and several cousins. Along with her husband, parents and two infant children, Phyllis is preceded in death by two sisters, J. Geraldine McCammon, Sarah Dobbins Carver and one brother, Robert Dobbins and a special nephew, who was like a brother to her, Donald Dobbins, plus several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phyllis was a member of Norwood United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir there for many years. Up until she could no longer get out, she was a member of the Williamstown Red Hatters, Williamstown Women’s group, and Williamstown Senior Citizen’s group. She enjoyed playing piano, gardening, crafts and, most importantly, cooking and baking for her family.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 13 from 3 to 6 PM at Roberts Funeral Home – East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be privately held the following day. Burial at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in West Virginia, Norwood United Methodist Church or Gilman United Methodist Church (which she attended numerous times with her daughter) or the Human Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley. The family thanks Amedisys Hospice and Affordable In-Home Care for the loving, gentle care they gave Phyllis over her last few weeks.