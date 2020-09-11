Parkersburg man could face life in prison for meth charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleads guilty to a federal charge related to trafficking meth.

Andrew Hopkins pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hopkins was driving a pickup truck in Vienna on May 19, 2019, when he was pulled over by an officer with the Vienna Police Department near the intersection of Grand Central Avenue and 21st Street.

Officers found meth inside the truck and over three-thousand dollars in cash. The methamphetamine was sent to a lab and confirmed to have a purity of 96 percent.

He faces up to life in prison when sentenced on December 8, 2020.

