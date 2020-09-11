Advertisement

Paving project on Wood CR 21, Old U.S. 21, beginning on Thursday

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on Wood CR 21, Old U.S. 21, beginning on Thursday, September 17, according to Mike Foley, District Three construction engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing Wood CR 21, Old U.S. 21, beginning 0.24 miles south of Wood CR 21/17, (Pettyville-Lost Pavement), at milepost 3.93, to the junction of Wood CR 40, (Short Cut Road-Sugar Camp), at milepost 8.64. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. each day through Saturday, September 26. Flagging personnel and a pilot truck will be utilized to maintain two-way traffic; however, minor delays are expected.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

